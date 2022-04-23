Guilford blanks Woodstock in girls soccer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The rain cleared up just in time for Guilford’s soccer match Friday night at Swanson Stadium against Woodstock. The Vikings came away with a 2-0 victory over the Blue Streaks.

Guilford controlled the second half, constantly peppering Woodstock goalie Valerie Sardelli with shots. The Vikings consistent pressure finally paid off with their second goal of the match, when Reese Zediker snuck it past Sardelli in the bottom left corner from 23 yards out.

Guilford is back on the pitch in NIC-10 action against RPS 205 rival East on Thursday.

