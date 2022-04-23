Advertisement

Guilford blanks Woodstock in girls soccer

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The rain cleared up just in time for Guilford’s soccer match Friday night at Swanson Stadium against Woodstock. The Vikings came away with a 2-0 victory over the Blue Streaks.

Guilford controlled the second half, constantly peppering Woodstock goalie Valerie Sardelli with shots. The Vikings consistent pressure finally paid off with their second goal of the match, when Reese Zediker snuck it past Sardelli in the bottom left corner from 23 yards out.

Guilford is back on the pitch in NIC-10 action against RPS 205 rival East on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows
Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Morrison history teacher accused of having images of child sex abuse
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide
Carl Defay takes the stand in day four of his murder trial.
GRAPHIC: Defay testimony reveals shocking information

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a rebound against Chicago Bulls...
Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton
Belvidere North's Addotta signs with Rockford University basebal
Belvidere North’s Addotta signs with Rockford University basebal
Hononegah and Boylan girl's soccer battle for first in the NIC-10
Hononegah and Boylan girl’s soccer battle for first in the NIC-10
Freeport and Hononegah square off in baseball, girl's soccer doubleheader
Freeport and Hononegah square off in baseball, girl’s soccer doubleheader