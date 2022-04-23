Advertisement

Earth Day showcase offers eco-friendly activities

By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time, Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall partners with Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden to host an Earth Day showcase.

The day offered plenty of activities, including hands-on electric vehicle demos from Chevy and BMW, free tree saplings and summer program information with Klehm Arboretum.

There was also kids planting activities plus a chance to win tickets for a game at Wrigley Field.

Midwest Recyclers was also there collecting old and unwanted electronics to recycle.

“We’ve always been ready to jump in and do things for the community and we wanted to do something fun where the kids could come out, we’ve got a little activity set up over there so that they could plant sunflower seeds and it’s not just about selling a car, it’s about doing something for the area,” said Tracy Beyer, marketing director for Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall.

