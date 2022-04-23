Community partners to use city as canvas for improving neighborhoods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford prepares for the first of its six neighborhood workdays to improve areas around the city.

Over five months, volunteers from the city will bring resources directly to areas impacted by violent crime, including access to essential needs.

Dre Skrillah is a local artist who created several murals around town... Including the one inside Vibez smoke shop in Rockford. Now his neighborhood between Lincoln and Island Ave. is one area the city will improve later this year.

“As an artist, I would like to see that. A lot of eyesores with decaying buildings. Some art always brightens the day up a little bit,”

The Rockford Area Arts Council is one of the organizations participating in the neighborhood improvement initiative to incorporate art reflective of those areas, similar to what’s been done downtown.

“To wrap-around services that they’re providing and to provide a sense of belonging, a sense of community and those things that when you walk out your door, you can have a sense of community pride in the neighborhood that you live in,” says Executive Director Mary McNamara Bernsten.

Skrillah experienced first-hand the impact art has on the community. He hopes it will continue helping the streets become cleaner.

“Everyone has their own opinion and perspective on it. That’s the beautiful thing about it. It’s inspiring, you know, it’s needed. It’s creativity,” says Skrillah.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says this should be an opportunity for residents to create connections with others, not just during the neighborhood workday.

“We’re certainly not gonna forget about them. We are going to go back to make sure it’s well maintained, to make sure we’re making the proper investments,” says McNamara.

The first area the city will cover is surrounded by Albert, School, Central and Mulberry streets.

Each workday wraps up with a block party for residents to build relationships and celebrate the improvements in their living area.

