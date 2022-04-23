Advertisement

April 23 officially Autism Acceptance Day in Winnebago County

By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 23, 2022 is now officially Autism Acceptance Day in Winnebago County thanks to the Autism Program of Easterseals and County board members.

A ceremony was held at the Hyundai on Perryville to honor the dedication. The Autism Program of Easterseals Rockford provides evidence-based screenings, diagnostics, training, information and resources for autism spectrum disorder.

Community leaders say it feels great getting to make the day official and celebrate with families.

“Today is just about celebrating and having fun and being together and just really bringing awareness to all their wonderful strengths and just having fun, and letting other kids meet other peers just like their selves,” said Lori Davie, Easterseals Autism Program Manager.

