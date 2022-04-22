Morrison history teacher accused of having images of child sex abuse

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Joshua Robbins, 49, of Sterling was arrested by Illinois State Police Thursday for three counts of possession of child pornography.

Robbins is a History teacher at Morrison High School.

Troopers executed a warrant for Robbins in the 15000 block of Willow Court in Sterling.

Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.

No further information is being released at this time. The investigation remains open and on-going.

