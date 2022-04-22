Advertisement

Morrison history teacher accused of having images of child sex abuse

Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.(Illinois State Police)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Joshua Robbins, 49, of Sterling was arrested by Illinois State Police Thursday for three counts of possession of child pornography.

Robbins is a History teacher at Morrison High School.

Troopers executed a warrant for Robbins in the 15000 block of Willow Court in Sterling.

Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.

No further information is being released at this time. The investigation remains open and on-going.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Man rides down street with ATV
Rockford residents concerned over ATV nuisance
Shooting investigation
Victim identified after shooting on Rockford’s south side
The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement

Latest News

Warmer temperatures are not far away, and will make their way here overnight.
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 4/22/2022
Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden explains the large impact small changes can have.
Eco-friendly habits you can pick up to take care of the Earth
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide
Some bills were considered in this year's Illinois General Assembly to help protect caseworkers...
Lawmakers talk next steps for DCFS battery penalty enhancements
Students used creativity to put together projects based on things they like.
Flinn Middle School students create ‘Museum of Wonderland’