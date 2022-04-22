Morrison history teacher accused of having images of child sex abuse
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Joshua Robbins, 49, of Sterling was arrested by Illinois State Police Thursday for three counts of possession of child pornography.
Robbins is a History teacher at Morrison High School.
Troopers executed a warrant for Robbins in the 15000 block of Willow Court in Sterling.
Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
No further information is being released at this time. The investigation remains open and on-going.
