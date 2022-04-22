Advertisement

Soggy, occasionally stormy Friday on tap, 80s to follow

Weekend warmth only temporary, much cooler trend resumes next week
By Mark Henderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a week-long cool spell, temperatures at long last returned to levels considered to be above normal Thursday. The 68° high temperature in Rockford was the warmest reading seen here since April 13, when the mercury reached 71°.

Things are to turn a bit cooler and more unsettled Friday, as another dynamic storm system is to take aim on the region, promising abundant clouds and quite a bit of rainfall.

Clouds are to arrive late Thursday night, and rain’s to begin in the predawn hours of Friday. Once the rain begins, it’s to fall with limited, if any interruptions, until the mid to late afternoon hours.

While the severe weather threat clearly favors areas well to our west, it’s at least possible that a storm could produce some hail or a brief wind gust. By far, though, the main threat would be for locally heavy rainfall. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center places the entire Stateline under a Marginal Risk for excessive rain, meaning localized flooding will be a possibility, especially in low-lying areas.

Healthy rainfall would continue to offer assistance in attacking our drought situation. While most of the Stateline remains in Moderate Drought, there’s been a slow improving trend over the past several weeks, and the percentage of Illinois real estate considered to be in drought continues to slowly shrink.

Clearing is to occur quickly Friday night, and sunshine’s to govern Saturday from start to finish. Combine that with a roaring southerly wind, and temperatures will be primed to surge! All signs continue to point to temperatures topping out in the 80s for the first time since October.

A cold front’s to approach and eventually pass Saturday night into early Sunday morning, which will trigger another round of showers and thunderstorms. At this point in time, it appears as though severe weather will again be highly unlikely, given the less than ideal time of the front’s passage.

After early showers and storms exit the area Sunday, mixed sunshine may emerge later in the day, likely allowing temperatures to reach the lower 70s. However, changes for the colder are to follow. By Monday, temperatures aren’t to get out of the 50s, and Tuesday could see temperatures struggle to even reach the 50° mark.

Cooler than normal temperatures are likely to take us through the end of April, and likely into May’s opening days.

