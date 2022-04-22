Raising awareness for organ donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every nine minutes a person is added to the organ transplant wait list. To raise awareness about the importance of organ donation, UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital raised a flag to highlight this life-or-death issue.

“This special flag has become a national symbol for unity, remembrance, and most importantly a symbol of the gift of life, healing and sight,” said UW health SwedishAmerican Chief Nursing Officer Ann Gantzer.

Gantzer says the hospital hoisted this flag to raise awareness about the important of organ donation.

“There’s one hundred and 6 thousand people waiting for an organ, and we know that this past year we had nine organ donors, and with that 27 organs saved 23 people,” she told 23 News.

Jennifer VanDerJach knows the importance of organ donation first hand, after losing her dad and her brother in separate tragedies.

“My dad was an eye and tissue donor, as well as my brother. I mean it was a sad and unfortunate event that nobody planned on happening but we decided to make the best out of it and be able to impact and positively impact other lives,” she said.

VanDerJach says it brings her joy to know that thanks to her dad and brothers may lead a better life.

“We actually got a letter from one of the donor recipients for my brother who was a seven-year-old girl who couldn’t see before. And because of his gift to her she can now see,” VanDerJach said.

A single organ donor can save up to eight lives, and there are up to 70 lives that can be impacted by eye and tissue donation.

That means more than 80 lives that can be impacted by a single individual.

