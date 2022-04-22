Advertisement

Raising awareness for organ donation

UW Health SwedishAmerican hoists a flag to encourage more people to sign up.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every nine minutes a person is added to the organ transplant wait list. To raise awareness about the importance of organ donation, UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital raised a flag to highlight this life-or-death issue.

“This special flag has become a national symbol for unity, remembrance, and most importantly a symbol of the gift of life, healing and sight,” said UW health SwedishAmerican Chief Nursing Officer Ann Gantzer.

Gantzer says the hospital hoisted this flag to raise awareness about the important of organ donation.

“There’s one hundred and 6 thousand people waiting for an organ, and we know that this past year we had nine organ donors, and with that 27 organs saved 23 people,” she told 23 News.

Jennifer VanDerJach knows the importance of organ donation first hand, after losing her dad and her brother in separate tragedies.

“My dad was an eye and tissue donor, as well as my brother. I mean it was a sad and unfortunate event that nobody planned on happening but we decided to make the best out of it and be able to impact and positively impact other lives,” she said.

VanDerJach says it brings her joy to know that thanks to her dad and brothers may lead a better life.

“We actually got a letter from one of the donor recipients for my brother who was a seven-year-old girl who couldn’t see before. And because of his gift to her she can now see,” VanDerJach said.

A single organ donor can save up to eight lives, and there are up to 70 lives that can be impacted by eye and tissue donation.

That means more than 80 lives that can be impacted by a single individual.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Man rides down street with ATV
Rockford residents concerned over ATV nuisance
Shooting investigation
Victim identified after shooting on Rockford’s south side
The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement

Latest News

Warmer temperatures are not far away, and will make their way here overnight.
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 4/22/2022
Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden explains the large impact small changes can have.
Eco-friendly habits you can pick up to take care of the Earth
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide
Some bills were considered in this year's Illinois General Assembly to help protect caseworkers...
Lawmakers talk next steps for DCFS battery penalty enhancements