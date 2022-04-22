Advertisement

Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say

Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were discovered inside a home. (Source: KBJR)
By Briggs LeSavage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - Police in Minnesota are continuing their investigation after officers found several people killed inside a home on Wednesday.

KBJR reports the Duluth Police Department said a welfare call involving a person a nearby agency was searching for led them to a residence near Lake Superior.

Officers arrived at the home in the afternoon and said they were informed that the person of interest was inside the house with access to weapons.

Due to the possibility of the person being armed, police said they performed a methodical search before they entered the home.

Officers then found five bodies once inside the house, including the person they were first alerted about.

Duluth police said everyone in the home was related but they did not immediately release how they all died with their investigation ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defay, 33, faces 16 charges total in the murder of Samantha Swan.
Shocking testimony day one of Carl Defay murder trial
Rockford police end an hour long stand off with subject after peaceful surrender
Father of barricaded subject speaks about son’s health
Detective David Witt, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into...
Sex toys recovered, Defay denies intentions, according to detectives
Motorcyclist fatal crash
Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash
A wanted man from Illinois has been captured by Massachusetts State Police following a chase...
Wanted suspect in custody after police chase, standoff on Mass Pike

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
NY Times report: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
Carl Defay takes the stand in day four of his murder trial.
Defay testifies during day four in murder trial
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger