Major warming to begin imminently, 80s a go Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even though the calendar reads Friday, today had all the feels of a Monday, thanks to the extensive cloudiness, the steady, occasionally heavy rain, and the cooler than normal temperatures.

Still, it goes without saying that the rainfall’s warmly welcomed as we continue to attack the lengthy drought situation still present. In total, most of the Stateline was on the receiving end of more than an inch of beneficial rain.

More than an inch of rain was reported over the majority of the Stateline Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds were also a major factor once again Friday, and why should we be surprised by that? In the first 22 days of the month, we’ve registered a 20mph or higher wind gust on 20 of them, and we’ll surely do the same again Saturday.

30 to 50 mile per hour wind gusts were reported Friday in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

20 of the first 22 days of the month have seen wind gusts of 20mph or greater. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news is that the winds that are to blow Saturday are to come out of the south, sending temperatures skyward to levels not seen here in more than a half a year. We can already see the effect of the southerly winds downstate, where temperatures have already reached the 80s, and dew points have climbed to summer-like levels.

A northward surging warm front will send temperatures climbing this evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more humid air sits just 100 miles to our south as of early Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warm front is positioned just 80-100 miles to Rockford’s south as of 6:00pm Friday, and will lift through the area shortly before midnight, allowing temperatures to steadily rise from that point forward. Until then, a few sprinkles or showers are possible, with dry conditions to follow. Clearing’s to get underway following the front’s passage, setting the stage for abundant sun on Saturday.

Sunshine will be with us from start to finish Saturday, only briefly obscured by a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Gusty winds out of the south will blow at 40-45mph, further expediting the warming process. When all is said and done, expect a high temperature of 83° in Rockford.

Bright sunshine will be with us when we wake up Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will be mixed with just a few scattered clouds Saturday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to regather ahead of a cold front Saturday evening, one that threatens showers and a few thunderstorms during the overnight hours, possibly extending into early Sunday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will be on approach late Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few thunderstorms are a good bet overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news is that not only are we likely to be on the receiving end of more beneficial rainfall, the late night/early morning passage of the showers and storms greatly limits the severe weather threat in and around the Stateline. The severe risk Saturday sits well to our area’s west, while Sunday’s severe risk is centered south and east of us.

There are likely going to be severe thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night, just not here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The early frontal passage is going to keep severe risks focused to areas south and east of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The early passage of the front also assures us of a brighter forecast picture during the daytime hours of Sunday. Clouds are to quickly give way to sunshine on Sunday, and with southwesterly winds in tow, expect temperatures to have little trouble reaching the lower 70s.

Showers and storms should be behind us by mid-morning Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine and southwesterly winds will push temperatures back into the 70s Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Many will have the urge to spend the weekend planting gardens or flowers with such gorgeous conditions promised. I staunchly encourage you to resist that urge. While, yes, it will be absolutely fantastic, we’re not finished with cold weather just yet. Several damaging frosts, and even a freeze or two are a good bet beyond this weekend. In fact, it appears a very good bet that we’ve got a few sub-freezing nights ahead of us just a few days away.

Much colder air arrives Sunday night into Monday. Come Tuesday, high temperatures aren’t to get out of the 40s, and overnight lows are to fall into the 20s!

Don't get too used to the warmth, much colder air's due in here next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

