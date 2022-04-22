Durand man faces first-degree murder in Samantha Swan killing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the jury is in deliberation Friday, 23 News reviews the week-long trial of Carl Defay.

The prosecution and defense gave closing arguments telling the jury they must decide whether Defay is guilty of first degree murder or voluntary man slaughter.

Defay is accused of strangling 38-year-old Samantha Swan and hiding her body on his farm in 2017. The 12 jurors consist of one woman and 11 men with two female alternates.

The prosecutor poked holes in Defay’s story he told on the stand Thursday, bringing up evidence that prosecutors say proves Defay is lying. But, the defense attorney argued there’s not enough evidence to prove Defay is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Defays wife, Cortney Daughenbaugh took the stand Tuesday and told the jury a gruesome tale of how she saw Defay strangle Swan while having sex with her. But, when Defay took the stand on Thursday he told the court an elaborate story of a night at a Loves Park motel where Swan overdosed on drugs in the bathroom.

During closing arguments from the defense, several jury members started to nod off, at one point Judge Randy Wilt had to pause closing arguments so the jury could take a quick break.

The jury is expected the reach a verdict before the end of the day Friday.

