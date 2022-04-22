Defay testifies during day four in murder trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Defense attorneys put Carl Defay on the stand Thursday afternoon in an effort to set the scene of regular occurrences between him, his wife and Samantha Swan.

A whole new story came to light in court Thursday. Defay told the jury an elaborate story about a night at a hotel room in January with his wife, Cortney Daughenbaugh and Swan.

Defay suggests the plan for a three-some was Daughenbaugh’s, claiming she found Swan and organized the meet up. After hours of having sex, he says he left the hotel to grab food and when he returned, his wife showed Swan dead on the bathroom floor. Defay claims he was freaking out and didn’t know what to do at the time.

He does however admit to helping dispose of Swan’s body in the pig feeder on his farm. He also admitted to covering the body in cement and chemicals to try and decompose Swan’s body. The 6′ 4″, 260 pound defendant repeatedly told the jury he did not strangle or punch Swan in 2017.

Defay also told the court the couple had an alternate sex life and would regularly have sex with other women in motels around the area. He even admitted to drinking and doing drugs during the interactions; his drink of choice whiskey or beer and drug of choice, either cocaine or ecstasy. But, Defay claims Daughenbaugh was into using heroin.

During cross examination, Defay admitted he has no evidence or eye witness to back up the story he told on the stand. Defay says he doesn’t trust police and that’s why he wasn’t truthful with them when he was first arrested.

In a video interview from August 2017, Daughenbaugh tells detectives she was afraid to tell police about how she saw Defay strangle Swan on his property in Durand.

“And he just started choking her,” Daughenbaugh told detectives. “I’m pretty sure it was pretty quick because there was a sound like a popping sound, and then he hit her in the face a few times. Then that’s when he grabbed the belt and put that around her throat.”

Daughenbaugh says witnessing the incident drove her to try and kill herself. But, she told detectives she wanted to come forward and tell the truth because her kids deserved a mother. She said, “I remember it every ******* day, sadly.” She also told detectives in the days following Swan’s death, she would visit the pig feeder and talk to Swan’s remains, apologizing for what happened to her.

In the video, Daughenbaugh confesses Defay liked rough, sadistic sex and would choke her until she was unconscious. That statement matches what Madonna McLaughlin told the jury when she took the stand. McLaughlin and Defay were married from 2009 to 2010. She told the court Defay would drink and become angry, choking and hitting her during sex. McLaughlin even called the police on Defay nine times to report abuse from 09′-10′.

Michael Smith was the first witness to take the stand for the defense. Smith was neighbors with Daughenbaugh from 2013 to 2016 and described her as a liar who fabricates the truth.

Defay’s mother, Jennifer Kamlager took the stand briefly describing the living conditions of the house on Wheeler road. She told the jury the home was originally owned by her uncle, but when he moved out in August of 2016, Defay and Daughenbaugh started renovations on the house. Kamlager claims the house was unlivable in February of 2017, at the time of Swan’s death. She explained the house didn’t have running water, no heat or a working bathroom.

Kamlager told the court her son never slept over at the Wheeler road home and didn’t spend much time on the property. But, during an August 2017 interview when Defay was arrested, he told detectives he kept clothes at the house and spent time at the house with Daughenbaugh.

When Defay took the stand after his mom, he told the court he wasn’t staying at the house because it was gutted and it was too cold to spend the night. Defay also said he never had sex with anyone inside the Wheeler road home. But, detectives recovered two sex toys from the home with DNA evidence from both Defay, Daughenbaugh and a third person.

Court resumes Friday morning at nine and will begin with closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.