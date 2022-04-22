Child abuse, neglect survivor shares his story to give other victims a voice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, helping people recognize the warning signs of abuse and neglect and giving support to survivors.

Nate Fey is a child abuse and neglect survivor. He shared his story with dozens of community members Thursday afternoon outside the Winnebago County Justice Center, hoping to give victims like him a voice. After struggles with his family, a neighbor wanted to be his legal guardian, which Fey thought was a relief.

“He started taking me my brothers and now that I know what it is he was grooming us mainly myself... He ended up getting an order of protection against my biological family. Come to find out that was created to keep my foster family away from me,” says Fey.

Fey never shared his story until Officer Rosemary Baker sat him down and listened. Once his case went to court, Jennifer Clifford helped fey turn his life around.

“I asked him what is the worst thing that ever happened to him, and he put his head down on the witness stand and started sobbing,” says Clifford. “I think there’s a big stigma against male abuse survivors, that somehow boys if they said he’d be stronger and tougher, and not be abused.”

Fey now works with the Illinois State Police after working a number of years with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Clifford and others hope hearing Fey’s story helps more victims come forward and know that help is available, through organizations like CASA, or Court-Appointed Special Advocates.

“Our volunteers what they do is they advocate while they’re going through more often they’re really the only constant in that kid’s life throughout the whole process,” says Winnebago County CASA Executive Director John Papiernik.

According to CASA’s website, its members are trained to speak up for children who don’t have a voice. Around 75% of kids who went through abuse and neglect court in 2021 didn’t have anyone to advocate for them.

