Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide

Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After less than four hours of deliberation Friday, a 12 person jury found Carl Defay guilty of first-degree murder of 38-year-old Samantha Swan.

The prosecution and defense gave closing arguments Friday telling the jury they must decide whether the 33-year-old man from Durand was guilty of first-degree murder or voluntary man slaughter.

Throughout the week, witnesses shared information about Defay and his wife, Cortney Daughenbaugh, who testified Tuesday. Daughenbaugh claimed she was at the home on Wheeler Rd. the night Swan was killed.

Defense attorneys put Defay on the stand Thursday afternoon in an effort to set the scene of regular occurrences between him, his wife and multiple sexual partners, including Swan. He claimed the night Swan died, they were at a hotel, and after hours of sex, he left to pick up food and came back to Swan dead in the bathroom from an overdose.

But, compelling testimony from Dexter Mcelhiney, a forensic scientist with Illinois State Police, introduced evidence recovered from Defay’s property that pointed to a different story.

Mcelhiney told the jury the two sex toys were collected and sampled by the Illinois State Police lab. After testing the evidence, he said one of the sex toys had DNA from at least three different people; Daughenbaugh, Defay and at least one or more individuals that could not be matched.

On August 17, 2017, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives found the body of an adult female in the 15000 block of Wheeler Road in Winnebago County. The following week, Swan was confirmed as the victim by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Defay’s sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

