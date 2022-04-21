Warming trend starts Thursday with sunshine as rain, stormy times return towards weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for a good time to get outside, Thursday is definitely the day to do so because we have clearing skies and seasonably mild temperatures in store. While this also marks the beginning of a warming trend, the quiet times will be short before more rain and storm chances arrive towards the weekend.

GORGEOUS THURSDAY AHEAD

Skies are clearing and will continue to do so through the morning with sun coming out rather quickly. Since the spring season started, we’ve only had a handful of nice spring days where we could spend outside. Thursday will be a great day to do just that with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees across the Stateline. We’ll remain quiet through the day before clouds return overnight ahead of our next rain chance.

Highs Thursday will be pleasantly mild in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect quickly clearing skies making for a nice day ahead on Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

ACTIVE FRIDAY FOLLOWS

The overnight hours will have increasing clouds and then towards daybreak is when the rain chances go up. We’ll have a system move in from the west that looks to give the region several hours of consistent and, at times, heavy rain. Our current thinking is that 4-5 a.m. Friday is when rain will start. It will overspread the area through the Friday morning commute so have the umbrellas with you. I’d also allow a bit of extra time because everyone drives slower when it rains, especially in heavy rain.

Rain will move into the Stateline during the morning hours Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Shower and storm chances will increase very late tonight and on Friday, and a threat for heavy rainfall and potentially some localized flooding. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While the severe threat as it stands for now is low, portions of our viewing area west are currently under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather. This includes portions of Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties in Illinois along with Rock and Green Counties in Wisconsin. These spots have a slightly higher chance to a see a storm turn severe with a small gusty wind and small hail threat. Otherwise, the entire Stateline’s biggest threat for Friday’s rain will be heavy rain.

The higher severe threat exists well west of the Stateline with a snippet of us under a Marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When all is said and done, thinking most of us could get a good soaking of 1-2 inches of rain. There will be a few spots likely in the southern portions of our area and out in Iowa that could see towards 3+ inches of rain. In low-lying areas, there is a localized flooding risk.

A good chance of seeing an additional 1-2" of rain is likely with some spots seeing a bit more. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain will begin to wrap up through the afternoon towards dinner hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 60s, right around normal for this time of the year.

Rain should end Friday night towards the dinnertime hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A SUMMER-LIKE SATURDAY, RAIN FOLLOWS

An upper-level ridge will move in overhead for Saturday, giving us the warmest day of 2022 so far. Highs will be in the lower 80s across the region and it will also feel more humid with dew points in the 60s. All of this moisture will be coming from the Gulf of Mexico and that’s why we’ll have breezy winds Saturday coming from the south. The daytime should remain dry so it will mark another day to spend outside!

After Friday's heavy rainmaker, the next round will come late Saturday into early Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will be windy and warm with highs near or slightly above 80 degrees. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After that, clouds will be on the rise Saturday night along with shower and thunderstorm chances that will continue through a good chunk of Sunday. There will be some storms with these but Sunday looks to be the last mild day with highs near 70 degrees before we cool down once again.

A significant cool down is expected into next week with highs back into the lower 50s expected. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.