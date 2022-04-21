Advertisement

Truck overturns, 10 cows run loose on interstate in North Carolina

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was...
The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was carrying them overturned.(Winston-Salem Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina diverted traffic for several hours Thursday because of cattle roaming loose on the interstate.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was carrying them overturned.

Officials shut down the interstate and advised drivers to use “extreme caution” in the area as “cows are wandering.”

Police said there were crashes reported in connection to the incident but didn’t specify how many or if anyone was injured.

As of early Thursday afternoon, all cows had been located and safely removed except one. Police reopened the highway as they continued to search for the remaining loose cow.

Police did not say if the cows were put back on the truck or if they were taken elsewhere.

Piedmont Emergency Animal Services assisted in safely removing the cattle from the roadway.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows
Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Morrison history teacher accused of having images of child sex abuse
Carl Defay takes the stand in day four of his murder trial.
GRAPHIC: Defay testimony reveals shocking information
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide

Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukrainian counterattacks slowing Russian offensive in east
Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio is interviewed by The Associated Press...
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Woodstock vs. Guilford - girls soccer
Woodstock vs. Guilford - girls soccer