Thursday marks 55 years since the deadly Belvidere tornado

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - April 21, 1967 is a day that many will never forget as one of the deadliest tornadoes in Illinois history occurred. 24 people died including 13 children.

The tornado first touched down two miles southeast of Cherry Valley. It passed the Chrysler (now Stellantis) plant near Interstate 90 where records say 300 new cars and 100 employee cars were destroyed. The twister continued moving northeast and that’s when it moved into Belvidere, right as Belvidere High School was getting out for the day around 3:50 p.m.

Buses had already picked up the elementary school children and were loading the high school students when the tornado struck. Buses loaded with students were rolled over and the students were, “flung like leaves into the muddy field,” according to National Weather Service records. 13 of the 24 deaths from the tornado came from BHS alone.

More than 500 people were left with injuries with 300 of those also coming directly from BHS. More than 100 homes were destroyed and hundreds more were damaged.

According to Tom Grazulis of The Tornado Project, this was the nation’s sixth-worst school death toll from a tornado. The tornado was part of a big system that produced 45 tornadoes in the upper Midwest region. 8 of those tornadoes alone were in Illinois.

As of today, there is a memorial at BHS to remember the victims of the tornado outside the school. There are 25 rings on it that represent the 24 people that died and everyone else who was affected by that day.

23 News last spoke to survivors of the tornado back in 2018 and in 2012. You can read many other personal accounts from that day here.

