Advertisement

These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries

Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury to a child’s leg, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than half a million air fryers have been recalled after more than 100 reports about the product catching fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this recall involves Insignia digital air fryers, analog air fryers and digital air fryer ovens sold by Best Buy.

The specific model numbers include:

  • NS-AF32DBK9
  • NS-AF32MBK9
  • NS-AF50MBK9
  • NS-AF53DSS0
  • NS-AF53MSS0
  • NS-AF55DBK9
  • NS-AFO6DBK1
  • NS-AFO6DSS1

Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury to a child’s leg, according to the agency.

There have also been seven reports of minor property damage.

Best Buy is offering a refund for the product in the form of credit for use at the store or online.

Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher.

Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and provide pre-paid shipping boxes, labels and return instructions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows
Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Morrison history teacher accused of having images of child sex abuse
Carl Defay takes the stand in day four of his murder trial.
GRAPHIC: Defay testimony reveals shocking information
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide

Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukrainian counterattacks slowing Russian offensive in east
Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio is interviewed by The Associated Press...
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Woodstock vs. Guilford - girls soccer
Woodstock vs. Guilford - girls soccer