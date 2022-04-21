One hurt in crash on Rockford’s south side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after noon Thursday a vehicle collided with a semi truck at the intersection of Beltline Road and Route 2 on the south side of Rockford near the Road Ranger gas station.

Winnebago County deputies say a vehicle traveling northbound on South Main lost control and drove over the median, hitting the semi truck which was stopped at the light.

The crash caused debris to fall onto another vehicle that was also stopped at the light. One person was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Witnesses say the semi was leaking fluid onto the road. Winnebago County Sheriff’s continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.