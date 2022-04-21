Rockford man identified in 12th Avenue shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 46-year-old Deron Hill has been named as the victim in a shooting on April 12 in Rockford.

A report from the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirms that Hill died as a result of the shooting.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police got the call shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a shooting in the 900 block of 12th Avenue.

Members of the victim’s family were willing to talk about him, saying he was a man who always looked out for other people, even if they weren’t family.

They say his death leaves a big void in their lives.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police.

