Rockford man identified in 12th Avenue shooting

Rockford Police investigate 12th Avenue shooting (WIFR)
Rockford Police investigate 12th Avenue shooting (WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 46-year-old Deron Hill has been named as the victim in a shooting on April 12 in Rockford.

A report from the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirms that Hill died as a result of the shooting.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police got the call shortly after 6:30 a.m. for a shooting in the 900 block of 12th Avenue.

Members of the victim’s family were willing to talk about him, saying he was a man who always looked out for other people, even if they weren’t family.

They say his death leaves a big void in their lives.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police.

