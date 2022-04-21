President, CEO of Woodward announces retirement

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (WIFR) - After more than 31 years with Woodward, Inc. CEO and President Thomas “Tom” A. Gendron will retire from his role effective May 9.

“Tom has provided strong, focused leadership through his stewardship of Woodward over more than three decades. The Company has grown considerably and established itself as a trusted partner and market leader in its strategic arenas,” said John Cohn, Woodward’s Lead Director. “On behalf of the Board, we want to thank Tom for his years of dedicated leadership of Woodward and for driving substantial shareholder returns over his tenure. We wish Tom and his wife Traci all the best in this next chapter of their life.”

“I have always believed that my greatest responsibility as Chairman and CEO is to manage Woodward for the challenges of today while positioning the Company and its members for long-term growth and success,” said Gendron. “It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this special Company and its talented members. I am confident in the Board’s choice of Chip as my successor, and I look forward to working with him over the coming months to ensure continuity during this transition period.”

Woodward’s Board of Directors appointed Charles Blankenship, Jr. to succeed Gendron as CEO and President of the company.

“I am excited to take on my new role at Woodward, a proud company with over 150 years of excellence serving the aerospace and industrial equipment markets,” Blankenship said. “I look forward to leading this exceptional team, serving our customers and delivering results for our shareholders.”

Gendron will stay on until July 11 as a director, officer and employee to ensure a seamless and effective transition, while allowing the executive management team to maintain its focus on strategy.

“In line with the Board’s longstanding succession planning process, the Board identified Chip as the right choice for the Company’s future. Today’s announcement is the result of what was an ongoing, deliberate and extensive evaluation to choose the Company’s next CEO. We are pleased to have such a strong leader with extensive knowledge of Woodward’s customers and markets to guide the Company forward,” said Cohn.

Blankenship has extensive experience in the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. His prior leadership roles before joining Woodward include the CEO of Arconic, an aerospace advanced alloys and components company, a 24-year career at GE where he held significant leadership roles in Aviation, Energy, and Appliances, including the CEO of Appliances, Vice President and General Manager Commercial Aircraft Engines, and General Manager Aero Energy (aero-derivative industrial turbines). He also served as the Montgomery Distinguished Professor of Practice at The University of Virginia’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Blankenship holds a PhD in material science and engineering from The University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

