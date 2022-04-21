Advertisement

Local entrepreneurs look to go green

Earth Week focuses on protecting our planet from the dangers of climate change.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To save our planet from the perils of climate change, we all have a role to play.

Laura Calhoun runs a shop called The Polished Hinge, dedicated to repurposing old furniture that’s been thrown away. Laura is part of an ever-growing furniture restoration boom in Pecatonica.

Calhoun, along with April Munson from Pecatonica Hardware, get clients from all around the Stateline, keen on renovating something for more of a unique look. She ran a daycare for 16 years, recently quitting to set up The Polished Hinge and now doing what she loves while helping the planet.

“It is definitely a passion of mine that I’ve decided to follow full force. I have no regrets in doing so. And I guess the shorter answer would be it’s environmentally friendly, it’s basically saving a lot of trees along the way,” said Calhoun.

Saving those trees strongly resonates with Ade Villatoro who runs her own zero waste company, Earth. Villatoro says we create too much waste through daily tasks. Her pop up shop, which will be at Rockford’s City Market this summer, will change the way we think about household necessities.

“So instead of you buying, or like going back to target and buying shampoo, another bottle of Windex or even laundry detergent, you can come to my store and eventually you’ll be able to refill your products with my products,” Villatoro told 23 News.

The theme of Earth Week this year is “Invest in your planet.” Both company leaders argue it’s small purchases like these that contribute to this investment, making sure we still have a planet for future generations.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defay, 33, faces 16 charges total in the murder of Samantha Swan.
Shocking testimony day one of Carl Defay murder trial
Rockford police end an hour long stand off with subject after peaceful surrender
Father of barricaded subject speaks about son’s health
Detective David Witt, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into...
Sex toys recovered, Defay denies intentions, according to detectives
Motorcyclist fatal crash
Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash
A wanted man from Illinois has been captured by Massachusetts State Police following a chase...
Wanted suspect in custody after police chase, standoff on Mass Pike

Latest News

Carl Defay takes the stand in day four of his murder trial.
Defay testifies during day four in murder trial
Child abuse, neglect survivor shares his story to give other victims a voice
Child abuse, neglect survivor shares his story to give other victims a voice
Guests at the ceremony Thursday received all of the raw materials, tools, and DIY instruction...
AR Workshop welcomes the public
Friday appears to be quite a soggy and potentially stormy day in the Stateline.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 4/21/2022