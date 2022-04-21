Local entrepreneurs look to go green

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To save our planet from the perils of climate change, we all have a role to play.

Laura Calhoun runs a shop called The Polished Hinge, dedicated to repurposing old furniture that’s been thrown away. Laura is part of an ever-growing furniture restoration boom in Pecatonica.

Calhoun, along with April Munson from Pecatonica Hardware, get clients from all around the Stateline, keen on renovating something for more of a unique look. She ran a daycare for 16 years, recently quitting to set up The Polished Hinge and now doing what she loves while helping the planet.

“It is definitely a passion of mine that I’ve decided to follow full force. I have no regrets in doing so. And I guess the shorter answer would be it’s environmentally friendly, it’s basically saving a lot of trees along the way,” said Calhoun.

Saving those trees strongly resonates with Ade Villatoro who runs her own zero waste company, Earth. Villatoro says we create too much waste through daily tasks. Her pop up shop, which will be at Rockford’s City Market this summer, will change the way we think about household necessities.

“So instead of you buying, or like going back to target and buying shampoo, another bottle of Windex or even laundry detergent, you can come to my store and eventually you’ll be able to refill your products with my products,” Villatoro told 23 News.

The theme of Earth Week this year is “Invest in your planet.” Both company leaders argue it’s small purchases like these that contribute to this investment, making sure we still have a planet for future generations.

