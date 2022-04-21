Lindo Theater centennial celebration

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Classic Cinemas Lindo Theatre celebrated 100 years in Freeport Wednesday with the first silent film to show at the theater.

The film, Miss Lulu Bett, is silent comedy, drama. Moviegoers paid just $2.50 to see the film, which was the original cost of a ticket.

Willis and Shirley Johnson shared a brief introduction and history of the theatre, as well as the film.

Miss Lulu Bett was adapted from a Pulitzer Prizing winning play. It was directed by William C. deMille was the older brother of famed actor Cecil B. DeMille. Although not as well known to audiences today, he specialized in adapting Broadway plays into films, including Miss Lulu Bett,

The movie is preserved in the National Film Registry for being deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress.

The Century Series continues with monthly showings through the rest of the year. For more information on movie selections and dates, visit the theater’s website here.

