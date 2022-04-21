Advertisement

Lindo Theater centennial celebration

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Classic Cinemas Lindo Theatre celebrated 100 years in Freeport Wednesday with the first silent film to show at the theater.

The film, Miss Lulu Bett, is silent comedy, drama. Moviegoers paid just $2.50 to see the film, which was the original cost of a ticket.

Willis and Shirley Johnson shared a brief introduction and history of the theatre, as well as the film.

Miss Lulu Bett was adapted from a Pulitzer Prizing winning play. It was directed by William C. deMille was the older brother of famed actor Cecil B. DeMille. Although not as well known to audiences today, he specialized in adapting Broadway plays into films, including Miss Lulu Bett,

The movie is preserved in the National Film Registry for being deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress.

The Century Series continues with monthly showings through the rest of the year. For more information on movie selections and dates, visit the theater’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows
Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Morrison history teacher accused of having images of child sex abuse
Carl Defay takes the stand in day four of his murder trial.
GRAPHIC: Defay testimony reveals shocking information
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide

Latest News

Woodstock vs. Guilford - girls soccer
Woodstock vs. Guilford - girls soccer
Community partners to use city as canvas for improving neighborhoods
Community partners to use city as canvas for improving neighborhoods
Community partners to use city as canvas for improving neighborhoods
Warmer temperatures are not far away, and will make their way here overnight.
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 4/22/2022
Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden explains the large impact small changes can have.
Eco-friendly habits you can pick up to take care of the Earth