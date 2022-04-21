Lengthy cold snap to break Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to find too many positives to describe Wednesday from a meteorological perspective.

For a seventh straight day, temperatures in the Stateline fell well shy of normal, with highs Wednesday only reaching the middle to upper 40s.

Wednesday marks seven straight days to record below normal temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Adding insult to injury were extremely gusty winds which reached speeds as high as 40 miles per hour! It’s the 18th time in the month’s first 20 days to record a wind gust of 20 miles per hour or greater.

Wednesday marked the 18th time in the first 20 days of April to feature wind gusts above 20 miles per hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If that’s not enough, add in several hours of steady, light to moderate rainfall further added to the misery of the day. And, if you were thinking to yourself that Wednesdays have been perpetually soggy of late, you’re not wrong! Precipitation has now occurred on five straight Wednesdays in the Stateline. Not since March 16 has there been a rain or snow-free Wednesday!

Wednesdays have been quite soggy for some time. Today marks the fifth straight Wednesday to record precipitation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain’s to shut off shortly after midnight, paving the way to a much improved Thursday.

Light rain is to continue through at least midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will be behind us by the time we reach 3:00am Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While clouds are to stick around for the very early stages of Thursday, we’re to expect sunshine to quickly emerge as the day goes on. The combination of ample sunshine and a fairly well established westerly wind will allow temperatures to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Clouds are to be around early in the day Thursday, but sun's to follow soon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine is to take us through most of the day Thursday, allowing temperatures to warm up nicely, at long last. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Thursday are to surge above normal for the first time in more than a week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll cloud over quickly once again Thursday night ahead of our next weather maker set to bring us another healthy shot of rain to close out the workweek. Rain will begin during the overnight hours of Thursday or very early Friday morning, and will likely stick around for most of the day. While severe weather’s not a concern, it’s quite likely there will be a few rumbles of thunder to go along with several heavy downpours.

Showers are to return to the area very late Thursday night or very early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are likely to continue, perhaps with embedded thunder, well into Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Several showers and storms are to continue into Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's likely we will dry out late Friday into Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet conditions are likely Friday night and during the entirety of Saturday’s daytime hours. The big story Saturday will be the influx of much warmer, more humid air to the region. Abundant sunshine and a howling southerly wind are to send temperatures to the warmest levels since October! The current forecast high of 84° Saturday would come in 20 degrees above normal!

Saturday still appears very likely to produce 2022's first 80s! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms will become likely again Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front works through the area. Despite Sunday’s storm chances, temperatures should still reach the lower 70s early in the day.

From there, temperatures are to turn noticeably colder. Most, if not all of next week appears to feature temperatures below normal.

Below normal temperatures are expected to return to the area next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

