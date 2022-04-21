Hands Around the Courthouse, a reminder to prevent child abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2021, more than 1,400 minors were involved in the Juvenile Abuse and Neglect court system in the 17th Judicial Circuit.

That’s why at noon on Thursday, April 21, the Family Violence Coordinating Council (FVCC) for the regional court will meet at the front entrance of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center for “Hands Around the Courthouse.”

The community is welcomed to join the FVCC and partners, including Winnebago County CASA, Children’s Home and Aid, Children’s Safe Harbor and The Carrie Lynn Children’s Center for the annual event. Organizers say it’s an important reminder that it takes a village to prevent child abuse.

“Hands Around the Courthouse” returns after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony, located at 650 W. State St. in Rockford, remembers survivors of child abuse and celebrates the work done to improve the response to victims of abuse and neglect.

At the end of the event, participants will surround the courthouse with blue ribbon and plant a blue pinwheel garden to honor survivors of child abuse and neglect and increase awareness around prevention efforts.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.