Chicago opens defense tech office seated for DoD contracts

Brings business opportunity for Midwest entrepreneurs, innovators.
Chicago, Illinois skyline
Chicago, Illinois skyline
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Defense (DoD), the Illinois National Guard, several senators and the Mayor of Chicago hosted more than 80 local military, academic, and industry leaders to celebrate the opening of a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) office in Chicago.

The satellite office joins five other commercial locations named to identify solutions, companies, and talent across the nation specializing in national security challenges and a faster path to Department of Defense (DoD) contracts.

“DIU is excited to add Chicago to deepen the DoD’s reach to identify new solutions, companies, and talent to solve our national security challenges,” said Michael Brown, DIU Director. “Leveraging the innovation of entrepreneurs across the Midwest will enable DIU to provide new capabilities to our Service members.”

DIU is a fast-moving Department of Defense organization that contracts with commercial companies to solve national security problems. They award scalable contracts to companies offering solutions to national security challenges across a variety of technology areas.

Chicago is part of DIU’s regional strategy to extend DoD’s reach as a customer and economic development partner to companies, labs, accelerators, academia, and investors across the country, seeking out emerging technology to support military efforts.

In 2020, Governor Pritzker announced the release of more than $142 million to launch new research and development facilities for through Rebuild Illinois Capital program, with state investments matched dollar for dollar through university, private and philanthropic funding sources.

Co-located at the Discovery Partners Institute (DPI), the new office will serve as the focal point for DoD engagement with Midwest entrepreneurs and innovators. DIU will share the space with representatives from the National Security Innovation Network, the Army’s 75th Innovation Command, the Army Research Laboratory, members of the Illinois National Guard, and other DoD innovation groups.

