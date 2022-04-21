Advertisement

Attempted murder suspect at large in Rockford

Simmons, 32, was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.
Simmons, 32, was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a man in the face after an argument at a liquor store earlier this April.

Bernard Simmons III, 32, of Rockford allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the head after a verbal altercation between Simmons, who was accompanied by a woman and the victim. The shooting happened at W & S Food & Liquor located at 1317 Broadway Avenue in Rockford.

Afterwards, Simmons and his female companion took off in a dark-colored sedan.

Simmons is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows
Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Morrison history teacher accused of having images of child sex abuse
Carl Defay takes the stand in day four of his murder trial.
GRAPHIC: Defay testimony reveals shocking information
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide

Latest News

Woodstock vs. Guilford - girls soccer
Woodstock vs. Guilford - girls soccer
Community partners to use city as canvas for improving neighborhoods
Community partners to use city as canvas for improving neighborhoods
Community partners to use city as canvas for improving neighborhoods
Warmer temperatures are not far away, and will make their way here overnight.
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 4/22/2022
Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden explains the large impact small changes can have.
Eco-friendly habits you can pick up to take care of the Earth