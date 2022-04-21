Attempted murder suspect at large in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a man in the face after an argument at a liquor store earlier this April.

Bernard Simmons III, 32, of Rockford allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the head after a verbal altercation between Simmons, who was accompanied by a woman and the victim. The shooting happened at W & S Food & Liquor located at 1317 Broadway Avenue in Rockford.

Afterwards, Simmons and his female companion took off in a dark-colored sedan.

Simmons is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge.

