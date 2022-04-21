Advertisement

AR Workshop welcomes the public

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - AR Workshop Rockford, located at 6738 Broadcast Parkway in Loves Park opened its doors today with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Owner & President Diann Panozzo shared details about how she discovered the franchise opportunity while living out of state and how proud she is about returning to her hometown to open the first-ever AR Workshop location in Illinois.

AR Workshop Rockford is s a boutique DIY studio that offers hands-on classes where you can create custom, charming home décor from raw materials.

Guests at the ceremony Thursday received all of the raw materials, tools, and DIY instruction to demonstrate how to make custom wood projects that represent The Parks.

“With 20 years of experience in the hospitality and retail fields and a love for crafting, I fell in love with AR after my first visit to AR Workshop Frisco for a Christmas in July class,” said Panozzo. “Soon after, I took a part-time job there so I could spend more time in my happy place. With help and support from Frisco’s owner Lindsay, along with my family and friends, I finally realized my dream of returning to my hometown of Loves Park, Illinois, and owning my own AR Workshop.”

Workshop choices include custom wood, canvas, and knit projects. AR Workshop wants to help take your home décor to the next level and teach participants how have fun while creating it.

They invite you to grab a friend, co-worker, or come solo and meet some new friends as instructors guide you through making your perfect project.

They also take reservations for events at their location for a fun, one-of-a-kind experience including but not limited to birthday parties for both kids and adults, bridal or baby showers, and team building sessions.

For more information and to view their calendar of events, visit us online at www.arworkshop.com/rockford.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defay, 33, faces 16 charges total in the murder of Samantha Swan.
Shocking testimony day one of Carl Defay murder trial
Rockford police end an hour long stand off with subject after peaceful surrender
Father of barricaded subject speaks about son’s health
Detective David Witt, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into...
Sex toys recovered, Defay denies intentions, according to detectives
Motorcyclist fatal crash
Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash
A wanted man from Illinois has been captured by Massachusetts State Police following a chase...
Wanted suspect in custody after police chase, standoff on Mass Pike

Latest News

Carl Defay takes the stand in day four of his murder trial.
Defay testifies during day four in murder trial
Child abuse, neglect survivor shares his story to give other victims a voice
Child abuse, neglect survivor shares his story to give other victims a voice
Friday appears to be quite a soggy and potentially stormy day in the Stateline.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 4/21/2022
Local entrepreneurs look to go green