AR Workshop welcomes the public

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - AR Workshop Rockford, located at 6738 Broadcast Parkway in Loves Park opened its doors today with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Owner & President Diann Panozzo shared details about how she discovered the franchise opportunity while living out of state and how proud she is about returning to her hometown to open the first-ever AR Workshop location in Illinois.

AR Workshop Rockford is s a boutique DIY studio that offers hands-on classes where you can create custom, charming home décor from raw materials.

Guests at the ceremony Thursday received all of the raw materials, tools, and DIY instruction to demonstrate how to make custom wood projects that represent The Parks.

“With 20 years of experience in the hospitality and retail fields and a love for crafting, I fell in love with AR after my first visit to AR Workshop Frisco for a Christmas in July class,” said Panozzo. “Soon after, I took a part-time job there so I could spend more time in my happy place. With help and support from Frisco’s owner Lindsay, along with my family and friends, I finally realized my dream of returning to my hometown of Loves Park, Illinois, and owning my own AR Workshop.”

Workshop choices include custom wood, canvas, and knit projects. AR Workshop wants to help take your home décor to the next level and teach participants how have fun while creating it.

They invite you to grab a friend, co-worker, or come solo and meet some new friends as instructors guide you through making your perfect project.

They also take reservations for events at their location for a fun, one-of-a-kind experience including but not limited to birthday parties for both kids and adults, bridal or baby showers, and team building sessions.

For more information and to view their calendar of events, visit us online at www.arworkshop.com/rockford.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.