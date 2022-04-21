20-year-old Sterling man killed in motorcycle crash

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Jordan W. Hurst, 20, of Sterling, died Thursday after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

Sterling police were called to the scene around 11 a.m. at the intersection of E. Lincolnway (IL Route 2) and River Road.

Officers identified Hurst as the driver of the motorcycle.

Both drivers were taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment, where Hurst was later died.

Preliminary investigation shows Hurst was eastbound on East Lincolnway, and the other driver was westbound turning left onto River Road.

No citations have been issued. Officers continue to investigate while interviewing witnesses.

The Sterling Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Illinois State Police, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sterling Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.