RESA, West Middle Schools see soft lockdown, evacuation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RESA Middle School and West Middle School took precautionary measures Wednesday during school.

Rockford Public Schools tweeted about both incidents, which were unrelated, around 2 p.m.

RESA Middle School students & staff evacuated the school as a precaution in response to a potential threat. Administrators are working with police to investigate; Police have determined the threat is unfounded. Students and staff remain safe. The school day will continue. — RPS205 (@RPS205) April 20, 2022

West Middle School was briefly on lockdown as a precaution because of nearby police activity. Students and staff remain safe, and the lockdown is lifted. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. — RPS205 (@RPS205) April 20, 2022

RPS says both middle schools resumed normal operations for the day, saying both students and staff were safe.

23 News awaits further information from the Rockford Police Department on both incidents.

