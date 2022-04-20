Advertisement

RESA, West Middle Schools see soft lockdown, evacuation

Rockford Public Schools lifted both measures saying students and staff are safe.
School fight
School fight(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RESA Middle School and West Middle School took precautionary measures Wednesday during school.

Rockford Public Schools tweeted about both incidents, which were unrelated, around 2 p.m.

RPS says both middle schools resumed normal operations for the day, saying both students and staff were safe.

23 News awaits further information from the Rockford Police Department on both incidents.

