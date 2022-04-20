Suspect at large in armed robbery, according to Rockford police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man caught on surveillance video while robbing a Mobil gas station early Wednesday morning is wanted for questioning.

Just before 5 a.m. April 20, 2022, police were dispatched to the Mobil at 321 N. Alpine Road for an alarm. The clerk told police that a black male, in his 20′s with a thin build entered the gas station and held a gun up while demanding cash.

After the clerk provided the cash, the suspect took off. The suspect was last seen wearing a puffy black coat with a gray hoodie and jeans.

