Advertisement

Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence

Secret Service said they shot and killed an intruder at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the U.S. on Wednesday. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secret Service officers shot and killed an intruder who was smashing windows at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States on Wednesday, authorities said.

The ambassador and his family were inside the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington when they heard several windows being smashed just before 8 a.m. and called the Secret Service for a “burglary in progress,” authorities said. The agency is responsible for protecting foreign dignitaries and missions in the U.S., including embassies and diplomatic residences.

The uniformed Secret Service officers encountered a man, armed with a metal stake, in the rear yard of the residence and deployed a Taser in an effort to detain him, but “those weapons appear to not have any effect on the person,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference.

The officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Contee said. His identity has not been released.

In a tweet, the Peruvian Embassy said the ambassador, his family and the staff at the residence were safe and the matter was “being investigated by the competent authorities.”

The sprawling residence is one of the largest homes in Washington and is surrounded by trees. It is just outside of the 1,754 acre Rock Creek Park that winds through Washington.

Investigators are still trying to discern why the man was at the ambassador’s home and why he was smashing the windows, Contee said. Several windows and doors around the large property had been shattered, he said.

“We’re still in the very early stages of the investigation,” Contee said. “We don’t know who this individual is, we don’t know why this person was on the ambassador’s residential property.”

Contee said the man appeared to be in his late 20s or 30s and authorities had not yet determined whether he was carrying any type of identification.

Investigators have not yet identified a motive, but Contee said it “appears to be isolated to this particular embassy residence.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man rides down street with ATV
Rockford residents concerned over ATV nuisance
The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement
Shooting investigation
Victim identified after shooting on Rockford’s south side
Detective David Witt, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into...
Sex toys recovered, Defay denies intentions, according to detectives
Simmons, 32, was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.
Attempted murder suspect at large in Rockford

Latest News

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east
FILE -Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his life...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
In this undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows death row...
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death
Maura Irby, the widow of the slain police officer, reacts to the execution.
Family of slain officer reacts after man executed in Texas for 1990 killing