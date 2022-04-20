Advertisement

National TSA mask mandate removed for planes, public transit

A recent ruling from a federal judge nullified the U.S. Government’s national mask mandate. Now the TSA won’t be required to enforce mask wearing.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The days of mask mandates on airlines and public transit is no more... for now.

Several passengers arrived at Chicago Rockford International Airport Tuesday afternoon from Punta Gorda Florida. Many of them didn’t wear a mask, aware of a recent ruling from a federal judge that nullified the U.S. Government’s national mask mandate. Passengers say the new ruling made this trip a bit more smooth.

“It was a lot easier to communicate with the people in our travel group it felt nice to not wear a mask on an airplane. It’s just more comfortable,” says traveler Elizabeth Fahrenbach. “We were comfortable taking off our masks. I think a lot of the passengers were when we looked around the airplane. People had their masks off.”

“People were much more relaxed overall on the whole flight. We can see their happy faces. It’s terrific. I think we’ve all lost our human touch on each other,” says traveler Michelle Anderson.

Fahrenbach says mask or no mask, her family’s travel will stay the same and she will adjust to any future changes.

“I’ll follow whatever the TSA requires so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.”

The Rockford Mass Transit District also announces its riders and employees aren’t required to wear masks, but they can if they want.

“We do have a good airflow circulation and now that summer is almost upon us, we can get even more air circulation going through the vehicles. Our vehicles are indeed safe. It’s just a matter of personal preference, personal choice,” says RMTD Marketing & Communications Manager Lisa Brown.

The Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they will appeal the district court’s decision. However, the DOJ will not seek an emergency stay of the ruling, so the mandate will not be in place while the appeal proceeds.

