Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash

Motorcyclist fatal crash
Motorcyclist fatal crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday DeKalb County Sheriff’s dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle vs. a Cadillac.

28-year-old Christian M. Elliot was rushed to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital but later died.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Malta Road and University Road near the town of Malta.

According to investigators, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on S. Malta Rd. and the Cadillac was traveling westbound. Allegedly, when the Cadillac went to turn onto University Road it resulted in a head-on collision with the motorcyclist.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the accident alongside the coroner’s office.

