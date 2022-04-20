Advertisement

Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say

A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a vehicle stop. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Two men are facing charges after police said they found drugs on the men while conducting a traffic stop over the previous weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department stopped a vehicle on a local highway for improper registration, as reported by WDTV.

Authorities said officers made contact with the driver, Roy Porter, 57, and he handed over a packet believed to be the registration information for the vehicle.

However, during the process, a small plastic bag fell out, which police said contained a crystal-like substance that was consistent with methamphetamine.

Officers report a K-9 unit was called, resulting in a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle. Porter was found to have approximately 4 grams of meth in his possession.

Police said Jared Mayle, the passenger in the vehicle, was then found to have two plastic bags with him containing about 220 grams of meth.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and Mayle was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man rides down street with ATV
Rockford residents concerned over ATV nuisance
The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement
Shooting investigation
Victim identified after shooting on Rockford’s south side
Detective David Witt, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into...
Sex toys recovered, Defay denies intentions, according to detectives
Simmons, 32, was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.
Attempted murder suspect at large in Rockford

Latest News

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east
FILE -Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his life...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
In this undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows death row...
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death
Maura Irby, the widow of the slain police officer, reacts to the execution.
Family of slain officer reacts after man executed in Texas for 1990 killing