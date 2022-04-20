Advertisement

Fred Hampton childhood home gets historical landmark status

In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther...
In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther party, speaks outside a rally outside the U.S. Courthouse in Chicago while Dr. Benjamin Spock, background, listens. The Illinois childhood home of Hampton, an iconic Black Panther Party leader who was shot and killed during a 1969 police raid of his Chicago apartment, has been designated a historical landmark. (AP Photo/ESK, File)(ESK | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — The suburban Chicago home where slain Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton grew up has been designated a historical landmark by the village of Maywood.

The vote follows a yearlong campaign that was tied to the Academy Award-winning film about Hampton and his 1969 death during a police raid in Chicago called “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

It’s also part of a broader effort to further recognize the Black Panther Party’s role in the civil rights movement.

Hampton was killed during a raid of his Chicago apartment.

Later, many of those involved in the raid faced criminal charges. They were acquitted but the families of Hampton and others were awarded a nearly $2 million settlement by a federal judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man rides down street with ATV
Rockford residents concerned over ATV nuisance
The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association plans to sue the state of Illinois over a requirement...
Group representing gas stations will sue Illinois over gas tax sticker requirement
Shooting investigation
Victim identified after shooting on Rockford’s south side
Detective David Witt, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into...
Sex toys recovered, Defay denies intentions, according to detectives
Simmons, 32, was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.
Attempted murder suspect at large in Rockford

Latest News

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east
FILE -Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his life...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
In this undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows death row...
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death
Maura Irby, the widow of the slain police officer, reacts to the execution.
Family of slain officer reacts after man executed in Texas for 1990 killing