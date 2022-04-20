Sex toys recovered, Defay denies intentions, according to detectives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More evidence of Carl Defay’s sexual intentions with Samantha Swan were revealed Wednesday after three witnesses took the stand.

Defay stands trial for the murder of 38-year-old Samantha Swan in February of 2017.

Presented with multiple pieces of evidence, Dexter Mcelhiney, a forensic scientist with Illinois State Police describe them to the prosecution.

Mcelhiney told the jury the two sex toys recovered from Defay’s property were collected and sampled by the Illinois State Police lab. After testing the evidence, he said one of the sex toys had DNA from at least three different people; Daughenbaugh, Defay and at least one or more individuals that could not be matched.

“The profile identified was a mixture of at least three individuals, Carl Defay, Cortney Daughenbaugh can be included in that mixture and the minor results are inconclusive and the third person can not be compared to any known profiles,” Mcelhiney said. “It was so low level that we could not determine if it was one additional person or multiple additional people.”

Detective David Witt also testified Wednesday, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into custody on August 16, 2017.

Prosecutors played a video for the court room, showing the interview that took place between Witt, Defay and another detective. In the video, Witt asks Defay multiple questions about his sexual intentions with his wife Cortney Daughenbaugh, and Defay denies ever wanting to include a third woman into the relationship. He tells detectives, “I have no clue what you’re talking about,” even though Defay admitted to cheating on Daughenbaugh at the time.

Later in the video when detectives showed Defay photos of Swan, he says he doesn’t recognize the woman.

At one point in the video, Defay asks Witt, “are you accusing me of killing someone?”

Amy Defay, Carl’s aunt, told the jury about her relationship with her nephew and conversations they had before he was arrested. While Amy admits she was drinking and using drugs at the time, she says she remembers a conversation with the defendant and why he was still married to Daughenbaugh.

The prosecutor asked Amy, “Did you ask Carl why he stayed with Cortney?” Amy responds, “I did”. The prosecutor went on to ask, “What did Carl say?” Amy responds, “That Cortney had black mail against him that would put them away for life.”

Another witness to testify was Dr. Scott Denton, a pathologist who studied Swan’s autopsy in February of 2018, a year after her death. Denton said while the autopsy showed there was no physical evidence of strangulation, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t strangled.

Denton says normally strangulation is proved through multiple avenues, one being bruising or other wounds around the neck. But, only burned and decomposing bones of Swan were found, making it hard to prove physical strangulation.

Winnebago County Sergeant Sean Hughes took the stand and was questioned about a phone call between Defay and Daughenbaugh from when Defay was in jail. In the call the two discuss how they are not in this alone and reference the initials SS.

Court resumes Thursday morning at 9 a.m. and the prosecution will bring one more witness to the stand; awoman who allegedly had a relationship with Defay in 2010.

Swan’s remains were found on August 17, 2017 on Defay’s farm inside a pig feeder.

