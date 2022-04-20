Chill to persist, rain to return Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though nobody would venture to call Tuesday warm, it at least represented some progress in the temperature department.

Thanks to the return of sunshine, temperatures were able to return to the 50s in most spots, a significant improvement over Monday’s upper 30s to lower 40s.

While still cool, temperatures did at least improve considerably over Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, temperatures aren’t to take any further strides Wednesday, as clouds are to dominate, and rain’s in the forecast as well.

Wednesday's to be the last genuinely chilly day for awhile. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ve already begun to see clouds infiltrate the region Tuesday evening, and a thickening of the cloud deck is likely overnight. We’ll remain dry through the night and for at least the first half of Wednesday.

Once we reach the midway point of the day, a few light, widely scattered sprinkles will become possible.

Sprinkles or a few light showers are possible anytime after noon Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain’s to become more widespread and steadier beginning in the late afternoon to early evening hours, and will continue through most of the evening. As we get closer to midnight, we should begin to see the activity become lighter and a bit more scattered, with rainfall likely to conclude in the very early morning hours of Thursday. While a few rumbles of thunder aren’t to be ruled out, there’s no severe weather risk with this round of rainfall. However, a few heavy downpours are entirely possible.

Rain's likely to arrive in more widespread form late Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain's to become lighter and more scattered late in the evening Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain's to be a thing of the past early Thursday morning, though clouds will persist. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s due back on Thursday, and a nice shot of warmth also appears to be a good bet. The combination of the increasingly strong mid to late April sun and a healthy westerly breeze should be enough to send temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s, a rare day above normal!

Sunshine's to dominate from start to finish on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine and westerly breezes should allow us to go back above normal Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds return Thursday night, and rain’s to follow quickly. It’s quite likely we’ll have rain continue into much of Friday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. The active pattern is to continue into the weekend, and most likely beyond, with another chance for showers and storms by Saturday night, and a stormy Sunday appears a good bet as well.

A series of computer forecast models continue to aggressively suggest healthy rainfall is in our forecast over the coming week, thanks to the daily chances for wet weather between Wednesday and Monday. Current modeling suggests that many parts of our area could receive up to two inches of rain in the coming week.

While dry hours are to be plentiful, there's at least a chance for rain each and every one of the next five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Healthy rains appear a good bet over the course of the coming week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The other big story for the weekend, though, will be the unseasonable warmth all but certain to take up residence here. Confidence is increasing that temperatures Saturday are ticketed for their warmest levels of 2022 to date, and it’s not to be close! It appears highly likely that high temperatures Saturday will top out in the lower to middle 80s! Despite clouds and occasional storminess Sunday, another day of 70s is quite likely.

Temperatures Saturday are looking even more likely to surge into the 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, the warmth isn’t around for the long haul. Below normal temperatures are a good bet beginning Monday, and will likely dominate most, if not all of next week.

Cooler than normal temperatures return next week, and will likely remain through the end of the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

