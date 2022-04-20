Byron nuclear plant sees $2.5 million grant for carbon capture study

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded a $2.5 million grant to Constellation Energy and its partners for a study at Byron nuclear energy plant on carbon capture technology.

From now until 2023, designers will leverage the massive flow of clean water vapor from the Byron cooling towers to eliminate carbon emissions created by industrial and transportation sources. The study will impact future decisions around how and where a direct air capture facility could be integrated with a nuclear plant.

By exploring the benefits of direct air capture technology, the project focuses on removing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, helping combat the climate crisis.

Byron Station capture projections show that with direct air capture technology, global carbon emissions could be reduced by 250,000 tons of CO2 each year. The rate boosts the potential for a nuclear plant to become the center of a direct air carbon capture hub, partnering the new technology with CO2 storage.

“Carbon dioxide removal is essential” to zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions, according to a report issued earlier this month by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Global temperatures rise daily and will meet dangerous levels by the year 2050.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.