Breaking the fast; local association hosts Ramadan event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford invited community members Tuesday night to break the evening’s fast together.

The group invited individuals of all faiths to its Ramadan Interfaith breaking of the fast. Dates, grapes and samosas were served as an appetizer, then guests were welcomed to prayer and a delicious dinner.

Ramadan is celebrated by people of the Muslim faith to cleanse the body, become aware and grow closer with God.

Dozens of people gathered at the event which the association was happy to host after COVID mitigations prohibited large gatherings.

