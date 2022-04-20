Advertisement

Bizarre sighting: Young python found on Walmart shelf, officials say

A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.
A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.(City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) - It’s something not seen every day, especially at your local Walmart.

Officials with the Bloomington Animal Care and Control in Indiana said a young python was simply hanging out on a shelf at an area Walmart on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan spotted the snake, and county officers were called to pick him up.

Animal control officers said it’s unclear how the python ended up at the Walmart, but they’ve taken it in and named him Wolverine.

The snake has since been added to the animal care’s adoption list as the team said they are looking to give Wolverine a forever home after his bizarre adventure.

Happy tuesssssssday. Meet our little friend, Wolverine. This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a...

Posted by City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defay, 33, faces 16 charges total in the murder of Samantha Swan.
Shocking testimony day one of Carl Defay murder trial
Rockford police end an hour long stand off with subject after peaceful surrender
Father of barricaded subject speaks about son’s health
Motorcyclist fatal crash
Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash
A wanted man from Illinois has been captured by Massachusetts State Police following a chase...
Wanted suspect in custody after police chase, standoff on Mass Pike
Detective David Witt, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into...
Sex toys recovered after Defay denies intentions, according to detectives

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy,...
Biden administration drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment
In a meeting with military leaders on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is flanked by, to his...
LIVE: Biden to announce $800M in military assistance for Ukraine
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to alert
NeNe Leakes appears at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on...
NeNe Leakes sues, saying racism accepted on ‘Real Housewives’
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm holdout