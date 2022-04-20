Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host Chicago with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Bulls (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 225

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 93-86 on April 17 led by 27 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points for the Bulls.

The Bucks are 12-4 against division opponents. Milwaukee is fifth in the league shooting 36.6% from downtown, led by Sandro Mamukelashvili shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Bulls are 10-6 against the rest of the division. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.3% and averaging 29.9 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DeMar DeRozan is shooting 50.4% and averaging 27.9 points for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 47.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (back), George Hill: day to day (abdominal).

Bulls: Matt Thomas: day to day (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.