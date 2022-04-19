Shocking testimony day one of Carl Defay murder trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nine witnesses took the stand Tuesday in the Carl Defay trial including Defay’s wife, Cortney Daughenbaugh.

Defay, 33, from Durand is charged in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Samantha Swan.

Daughenbaugh claims she was at the home on Wheeler Rd. the night Swan was killed.

She laid out in detail what she claims happened that night, saying Defay brought Swan to their home with the intention of having sex. After stepping out for a cigarette, Daughenbaugh says she returned to find Defay having sex, punching and choking Swan, putting his belt around her neck.

She told the jury how Defay later burned Swan’s body outside before the two buried her in a pig feeder on Defay’s farm.

Defay is accused of killing Swan in 2017 and hiding her remains on his property in rural Winnebago County. He faces 16 charges total, including 12 counts of murder, one count concealment of a homicidal death, one count concealing a death, and one count obstruction of justice.

Swan’s remains were found on August 2017, in the 15000 of Wheeler Road in Durand. The cause of death was identified as strangulation.

The trial continues Wednesday at the Winnebago County courthouse.

