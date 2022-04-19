City of Rockford Police Department launch anonymous tip app

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police unveil a new way to help them catch criminals. Tip 411 is an app that you can download on your cellphone or tablet, which allows you to submit a tip anonymously.

“We are constantly working with the community and working out ways to improve our communications and our relationships across the board,” said Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd.

Redd knows the impact crime can have on a city. She believes a new system that allows stateline residents to report crimes anonymously, through an app on their smart phone, will help her staff minimize the impact to our community.

“Once that information is sent in via the app, from the law enforcement standpoint, we have no idea who that person is on the other end,” Redd told 23 News

The app is available on Google Play and iTunes and can be found by searching “Rockford PD.” It’s available via the department’s website if you don’t have a smartphone. Those who text in can have a one on one conversation with an officer.

“Obviously the amount of crime that’s taking place in Rockford and cities all over the country right now is unacceptable, and I know we can talk about how this crime isn’t just here in Rockford but it doesn’t matter to any resident as it doesn’t matter to me.

The app is already in operation in cities like Peoria where Police Chief Eric Echevarria raves about its effectiveness.

“It opens up that line of communication like never before, when you could only get a tip or get some information from a third party who would then send it to the police. THIS allows us to communicate back and forth anonymously,” Echevarria said.

Peoria’s police department received 171 tips in the last four months through Tip 411, and are able to both make arrests and move forward with investigations through these anonymous tipsters.

