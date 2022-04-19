Rochelle man gets 4 years prison for bank robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rochelle man was sentenced Tuesday for a bank robbery last July.

Rodney Beese, 64, pled guilty in December, 2021, to robbing a Central Bank Illinois located in Rochelle.

He was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the written plea agreement, Beese admitted that on July 6, 2021, he entered Central Bank Illinois, located at 340 May Mart Drive, in Rochelle.

He said he approached the teller counter and presented a note demanding $20′s, $50′s, and $100′s from the drawer.

Beese received $100 in cash from the teller, and then left the bank.

