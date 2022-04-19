Prtizker lifts transportation mask mandates in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that he will align Illinois with the ending of the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

Prtizker says he will revise Illinois’ executive order lifting those requirements meaning masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports.

Local cities and towns still have the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements.

“IDPH is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed,” said Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes.”

