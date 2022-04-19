Advertisement

Police: Dad stabs toddler during pursuit, tells officers he feared relatives would abuse son

Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.(Blue Springs Police Department)
By Shain Bergan and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police said he was stabbed by his father during a pursuit Monday in Missouri.

KCTV reports officers with the Blue Springs Police Department said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at an intersection. Investigators said Ong drove away from the scene in an effort to get away from police.

Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. Police said he pulled his son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase.

Beighley-Beck and Ong were both arrested after the chase ended just north of Interstate 70.

Detectives said he later told police he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in intensive care.

Beighley-Beck is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, while Ong is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Beighley-Beck is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center without bond. A bond of $50,000 was requested for Ong.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defay, 33, faces 16 charges total in the murder of Samantha Swan.
Shocking testimony day one of Carl Defay murder trial
Rockford police end an hour long stand off with subject after peaceful surrender
Father of barricaded subject speaks about son’s health
Motorcyclist fatal crash
Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash
A wanted man from Illinois has been captured by Massachusetts State Police following a chase...
Wanted suspect in custody after police chase, standoff on Mass Pike
Detective David Witt, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into...
Sex toys recovered after Defay denies intentions, according to detectives

Latest News

In a meeting with military leaders on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is flanked by, to his...
LIVE: Biden to announce $800M in military assistance for Ukraine
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to alert
NeNe Leakes appears at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on...
NeNe Leakes sues, saying racism accepted on ‘Real Housewives’
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm holdout
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service