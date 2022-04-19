Loves Park woman gets 3 years for wire fraud

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Loves Park woman was sentenced Tuesday for wire fraud.

Tammy Moore, 55, of Loves Park, was sentenced to three years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She’s also been ordered to pay $1,115,628.50 in restitution to her former employer.

Moore pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges on December 3, 2021.

In her written plea agreement, Moore admitted she was an office manager for a company in Loves Park and fraudulently obtained more than $1,000,000 from the company between 2012 and October 2020.

Moore issued company checks to herself and her husband’s business from the company’s account, forged the signature of the company’s owner on checks, deposited the checks into her personal bank account and her husband’s business account for her personal benefit, and then initiated online transfers to move the money.

She said she concealed these transactions both by making it appear as though the checks were for legitimate business purposes and by deleting the company’s records of these forged checks.

