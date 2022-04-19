Loves Park ordinances look to establish TIF districts for city improvement

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park alders went through the first reading of six ordinances designed to establish TIF districts in two areas of the city.

The 173 Forest Hills area where Rockford Speedway exists and McFarland Road off Riverside behind the Dairy Queen. TIF stands for tax increment financing and it helps bring businesses and development to the area. A second reading and vote on the ordinances could come as soon as next week.

Mayor Greg Jury speaks on the development these ordinances could bring.

“For a community that doesn’t have a municipal property tax, we need to establish it to where we bring in good solid businesses that help produce sales tax to help us pay for our roads and those kind of things and make sure our citizens are safe,” Mayor Greg Jury states.

