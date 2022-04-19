Advertisement

Loves Park ordinances look to establish TIF districts for city improvement

Without a municipal property tax, alders want to invite in businesses to bring new developments for the city with a heart
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park alders went through the first reading of six ordinances designed to establish TIF districts in two areas of the city.

The 173 Forest Hills area where Rockford Speedway exists and McFarland Road off Riverside behind the Dairy Queen. TIF stands for tax increment financing and it helps bring businesses and development to the area. A second reading and vote on the ordinances could come as soon as next week.

Mayor Greg Jury speaks on the development these ordinances could bring.

“For a community that doesn’t have a municipal property tax, we need to establish it to where we bring in good solid businesses that help produce sales tax to help us pay for our roads and those kind of things and make sure our citizens are safe,” Mayor Greg Jury states.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defay, 33, faces 16 charges total in the murder of Samantha Swan.
Shocking testimony day one of Carl Defay murder trial
Rockford police end an hour long stand off with subject after peaceful surrender
Father of barricaded subject speaks about son’s health
Motorcyclist fatal crash
Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash
A wanted man from Illinois has been captured by Massachusetts State Police following a chase...
Wanted suspect in custody after police chase, standoff on Mass Pike
Detective David Witt, one of the detectives who interviewed Defay when he was taken into...
Sex toys recovered after Defay denies intentions, according to detectives

Latest News

Showers and storms for Friday
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 4/21/2022
Man rides down street with ATV
Residents worry about ATVs making a comeback
Residents worry about ATVs making a comeback
Residents worry about ATVs making a comeback
Elks Lodge named an endangered historic place in Illinois
Elks Lodge named an endangered historic place in Illinois
Light rain is continuing to fall across most of the Stateline Wednesday evening.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 4/20/2022