Area high schools compete, show off trades skills Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over 50 students from local area high schools will compete Friday in the 2nd annual CEANCI regional Technology Engineering & Edicatopm Competition hosted by Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 23.

The competition showcases four division technical engineering categories including automotive, cabinetry, engineering, and welding.

Six area high schools are participating in Friday’s event with industry partners on-site serving as competition judges.

Judges will score based on knowledge, abilities, skills, and safety throughout the three- hour event, then scores will be tabulated, and winning teams will be announced.

Area high school instructors and business partners have worked together over the last year to create projects, rubrics, and schematics to design the competition o collegiate and industry standards while showcasing students’ skillsets and knowledge.

Students and business experts will have an opportunity to converse about various aspects of the competition, what worked and what can be tweaked. Prizes donated by businesses across the region will be awarded to the winning teams.

