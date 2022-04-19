Freeport celebrates tasty moniker with Pretzel Fest

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The best festival the salty snack has ever seen is back in downtown Freeport.

The family-friendly Pretzel Fest goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in celebration of Freeport’s Pretzel City moniker.

Chicago Avenue between Main Street and Stephenson Street will be lined with activities, performances, downtown shopping and, of course, pretzels. The event is a Freeport Festival District day meaning guests can purchase beverages from participating downtown vendors and roam freely through the festivities.

Performances by Pretzel City Strummers, Jalisco and Colima, Mexico Folkloric Dance, and Kim McIver on Native American Culture. Martial arts by Progressive Fighting Concepts and guided street yoga by Your Core Being will be available as well.

If you’re looking for a little kick in the festivities, the Pretzel Fest BBQ Competition kicks off early Saturday morning. Visitors are invited to taste and vote for your favorite with People’s Choice this year.

Greater Freeport Partnership Brand Director Nicole Haas says “Pretzel Fest has been a long time coming for Freeport and it was great to be able to kick it off last year! In a town where everyone is proud of their heritage and their pretzel mascot, it is an ideal occasion to honor its uniqueness and what makes us special.”

